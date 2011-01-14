January 26, 2017

"The blacks, the NAACP flashes one brush makes all white people with one brush. To say that every white American is a racist is an insult. The NAACP should apologize to the white people, to the people from the north for fighting their battle. In 1964 when we were desegregating schools there were a lot of people from the North who went down to the South were killed for trying to help the blacks. And now they paint one brush and say all whites are racists, I'm sorry, we're not. Some of us are abolitionists, I'm a strong abolitionist, I'm a strong Lincoln supporter, I'm a strong Grant supporter, I'm a strong Dwight D. Eisenhower supporter, I think LBJ did the right thing – I'm all in."